Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $476.95 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.