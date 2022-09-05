Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,892,676.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,695 shares of company stock valued at $67,597,190 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.