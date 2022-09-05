Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 93,680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $53,227,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

