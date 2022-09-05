The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $2,007,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $121.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

