Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,972 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 845,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

