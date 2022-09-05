U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VLUE stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91.

