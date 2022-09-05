Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $117.39 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

