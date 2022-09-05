Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $49.85 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.55% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $49,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

