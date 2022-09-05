Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Blackbaud worth $49,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.65, a PEG ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

