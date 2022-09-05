Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $50.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Timken worth $50,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Timken by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Timken by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timken Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

TKR opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.