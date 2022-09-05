Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

