UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of UFP Industries worth $52,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

