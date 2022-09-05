Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

