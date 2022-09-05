Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,321 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Texas Pacific Land worth $52,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,888.01 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,899.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,690.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,492.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

