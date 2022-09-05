Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $79.46 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24.

