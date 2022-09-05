Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $65.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

