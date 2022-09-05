Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 126,262 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 257,478 shares during the last quarter.

MYI opened at $11.40 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

