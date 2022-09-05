Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 77,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Continental Resources worth $51,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CLR opened at $69.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

