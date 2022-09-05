Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Neogen worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen Stock Down 5.1 %

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Neogen stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

