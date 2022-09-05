Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 67.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

