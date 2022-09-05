TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 12,716 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,064 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $256.06 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.