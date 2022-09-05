Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.06 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day moving average is $277.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.