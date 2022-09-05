CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 22,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,441,300 shares in the company, valued at C$936,845.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,914.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,980.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 38,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,046.00.

On Monday, August 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 34,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,425.00.

On Friday, August 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,145.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,145.00.

On Monday, August 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 38,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,046.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,013.00.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MBA opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.71 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$0.73.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Read More

