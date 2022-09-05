Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average of $277.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

