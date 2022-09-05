Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $147,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $256.06 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

