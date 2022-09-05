PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,104,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,026,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,870 shares of company stock valued at $750,905. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

