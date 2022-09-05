NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $100,430.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,218.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,427 shares of company stock worth $396,745. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.93. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

