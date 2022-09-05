Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,669 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 230,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $199.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.06. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

