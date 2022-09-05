Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MSCI by 82.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $451.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

