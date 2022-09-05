State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $21,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

MRVI stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

