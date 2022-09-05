State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 961 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $300,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

HVT opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $445.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.