Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMT opened at $4.58 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

