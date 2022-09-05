State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

