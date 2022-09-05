State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WW International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 308.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 77.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WW International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ WW opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $361.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

