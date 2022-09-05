State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $310,000 Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PDFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDFS stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $931.93 million, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.48. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $50,836.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,345.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,156 shares of company stock worth $340,906. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

