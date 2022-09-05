Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 49,240 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 277.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

XMVM opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

