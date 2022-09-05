Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $919.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

