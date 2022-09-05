State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $333,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in XPEL by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,214,977.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,323,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,807,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,887 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,668. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Down 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

