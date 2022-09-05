State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 1,614 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ichor were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ichor by 13.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Down 0.8 %

Ichor stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.07. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

