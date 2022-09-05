iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.36% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWS opened at $18.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

