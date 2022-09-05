State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 12,788 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 147.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 618,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,927.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,214.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,349 shares of company stock worth $2,473,366. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

