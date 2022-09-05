46,775 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,459,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 527,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

