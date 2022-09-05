Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.33% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the period. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADES opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

