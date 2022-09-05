GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,596 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 43.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $3.84 on Monday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

