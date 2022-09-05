Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 207.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 256,280 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 183.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

CBOE stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

