Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,933 Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 4.63% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

RYJ stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

