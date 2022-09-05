Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Mueller Industries worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $107,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MLI opened at $62.38 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

