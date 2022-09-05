Raymond James & Associates Acquires 415 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,710,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35.

