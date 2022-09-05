Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,392 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Solutions worth $22,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $58,590,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

