GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $41,000 Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 118.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Down 4.0 %

BHG opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $900.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.42. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.